Sii Investments Inc. WI Has $2.87 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (INGR)

Sii Investments Inc. WI decreased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.4% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In related news, VP James P. Zallie sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Zallie sold 21,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $2,733,624.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,422.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,882 shares of company stock valued at $6,622,034. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) traded up 0.30% on Tuesday, hitting $122.85. The company had a trading volume of 86,892 shares. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.07 and a 12-month high of $137.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post $7.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider. The Company manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally.

