Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Sibanye Gold Limited from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) opened at 4.44 on Monday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company’s market capitalization is $2.36 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited by 2,115.1% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 132,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 126,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold Limited during the second quarter worth $517,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sibanye Gold Limited by 251.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 49,871 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Gold Limited by 306.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sibanye Gold Limited by 95.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,002,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after buying an additional 2,923,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold Limited

Sibanye Gold Limited is an independent, global precious metal mining company. The Company is engaged in producing a mix of metals that includes gold and the platinum group metals (PGMs). Its projects are grouped by two regions: the Southern Africa region and the Americas region. Its products include gold, platinum group metals and by-products.

