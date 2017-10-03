Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Drops By 12.0%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,998,310 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 19,326,388 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,992,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE AUY) opened at 2.63 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.49 billion.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -4.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,537,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,242,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,049,000 after purchasing an additional 979,468 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,524,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,586 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 245.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board now owns 5,253,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,559,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 78,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc is a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil; El Penon mine in Chile; Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; Gualcamayo mine in Argentina; Minera Florida mine in Chile; Jacobina mine in Brazil; Brio Gold Inc (Brio Gold), and Corporate and other.

