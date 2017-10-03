Short Interest in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) Drops By 48.9%

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,739 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 1,052,744 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,601 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SK Telecom Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded SK Telecom Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of SK Telecom Co. (NYSE:SKM) opened at 24.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. SK Telecom Co. has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. SK Telecom Co.’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,758,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,159,000 after buying an additional 493,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SK Telecom Co. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,524,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $90,471,000 after buying an additional 271,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SK Telecom Co. by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,647,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,670,000 after buying an additional 483,598 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in SK Telecom Co. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,566,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,874,000 after buying an additional 172,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SK Telecom Co. by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,329,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,809,000 after buying an additional 1,275,825 shares during the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications in Korea. The Company is engaged in the commercial development and implementation of wireless and fixed-line technologies and services, as well as develop its platforms, including Internet of things (IoT) solutions, lifestyle enhancement and advanced media.

