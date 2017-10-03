Short Interest in IXYS Corporation (IXYS) Drops By 43.6%

IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ:IXYS) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,369 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 695,296 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXYS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IXYS Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IXYS Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IXYS Corporation by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,485 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IXYS Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IXYS Corporation by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IXYS Corporation alerts:

Shares of IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ IXYS) opened at 23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.74. IXYS Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of IXYS Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Short Interest in IXYS Corporation (IXYS) Drops By 43.6%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/short-interest-in-ixys-corporation-ixys-drops-by-43-6.html.

About IXYS Corporation

IXYS Corporation (IXYS) is a multi-market integrated semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of power semiconductors, mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), microcontrollers, systems and radio frequency (RF) power semiconductors.

Receive News & Ratings for IXYS Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXYS Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.