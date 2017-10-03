Short Interest in IXYS Corporation (IXYS) Drops By 43.6%

IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ:IXYS) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,369 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 695,296 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXYS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IXYS Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IXYS Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IXYS Corporation by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,485 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IXYS Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IXYS Corporation by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ IXYS) opened at 23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.74. IXYS Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.
Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of IXYS Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th.
About IXYS Corporation
IXYS Corporation (IXYS) is a multi-market integrated semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of power semiconductors, mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), microcontrollers, systems and radio frequency (RF) power semiconductors.
