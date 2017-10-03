Short Interest in Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX) Declines By 44.1%

Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,062 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 1,518,530 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) opened at 26.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. Continental Building Products has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Building Products will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPX. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Building Products in the second quarter valued at $712,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Continental Building Products by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC raised its position in Continental Building Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC now owns 582,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Continental Building Products by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Continental Building Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBPX. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products. The Company operates through wallboard segment. Gypsum wallboard is a primary building material used in residential and commercial construction and in repair and remodel (R&R). It offers customers a range of gypsum wallboard products, including LiftLite, its lightweight product designed to lift and install; its Mold Defense line of products designed for protection against mold and mildew, and its Weather Defense line of moisture and mold-resistant exterior sheathing.

