Short Interest in CommerceHub, Inc. (CHUBA) Grows By 27.2%

CommerceHub, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUBA) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,999 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 678,679 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,893 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CommerceHub in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommerceHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of CommerceHub in a report on Monday. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on shares of CommerceHub in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUBA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CommerceHub during the second quarter worth about $18,142,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of CommerceHub in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CommerceHub in the 2nd quarter worth about $949,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in CommerceHub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,480,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in CommerceHub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,752,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBA) opened at 23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $313.36 million and a PE ratio of 92.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. CommerceHub has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $24.53.

CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). CommerceHub had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommerceHub will post $0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommerceHub Company Profile

CommerceHub, Inc is a provider of cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing solutions that integrate supply, demand and delivery for retailers and consumer brands, manufacturers and distributors. The Company’s end-to-end solutions are provided through the CommerceHub software platform, a hub that streamlines integration and enables transactions among its retailer and supplier customers and their other trading partners, while also enabling them to access the online marketplaces, search engines, social and product advertising and other digital marketing channels where consumers browse and buy.

