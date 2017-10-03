Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Continues to Hold Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co continued to hold its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.7% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Vista LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13,697.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 279,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 277,508 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) opened at 150.16 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.50 and a 52-week high of $150.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

