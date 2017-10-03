Severn Trent Plc (SVT) Shares Down 0.7%

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,177 ($28.88) and last traded at GBX 2,179 ($28.90). Approximately 426,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 823,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,194 ($29.10).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SVT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Severn Trent Plc from GBX 2,275 ($30.18) to GBX 2,395 ($31.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.16) price objective on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Severn Trent Plc from GBX 2,340 ($31.04) to GBX 2,550 ($33.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Severn Trent Plc to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.83) to GBX 2,650 ($35.15) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,160 ($28.65) target price on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,358 ($31.28).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,230.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,319.92. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.13 billion.

In related news, insider Emma FitzGerald sold 7,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,237 ($29.67), for a total value of £162,898.34 ($216,074.20).

Severn Trent Plc Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc treats and provides water and removes wastewater in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company provides clean water and wastewater services through its businesses, Severn Trent Water and Severn Trent Business Services. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services.

