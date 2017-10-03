ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Director Sells $17,575,500.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frank Slootman sold 150,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $17,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,371,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow Inc. alerts:

On Friday, September 1st, Frank Slootman sold 150,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $17,307,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Frank Slootman sold 31,293 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $3,374,637.12.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Frank Slootman sold 252,211 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $27,538,919.09.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE NOW) traded up 0.88% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.83. The stock had a trading volume of 726,796 shares. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.80 and a 12 month high of $118.64. The stock’s market cap is $20.11 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.11 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Director Sells $17,575,500.00 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/servicenow-inc-now-director-sells-17575500-00-in-stock.html.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Summit Redstone restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,985,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,482,516,000 after buying an additional 741,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,383,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,666,000 after buying an additional 103,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $259,594,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $184,317,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 29.4% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,723,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,716,000 after buying an additional 391,932 shares during the last quarter.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.