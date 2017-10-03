Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) Stake Lowered by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 148,399 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. worth $22,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 3,675.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,923,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 330.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,105,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,865 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 11.5% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 14,946,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,719 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,720,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,639,000 after purchasing an additional 725,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 179.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,119,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) traded up 0.21% on Tuesday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 166,880 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.47. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price objective on Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,794,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 134,105 shares of company stock worth $6,047,976 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

