Semafo Inc. (SMF) Given “Buy” Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a C$4.75 price target on the mining company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Semafo’s FY2017 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB raised shares of Semafo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Semafo and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Clarus Securities reissued an accumulate rating on shares of Semafo in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Semafo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.19.

Shares of Semafo (TSE SMF) opened at 3.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. Semafo has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.10.

In related news, insider Martin Milette bought 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,165.00. Also, Director Benoit Desormeaux bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

SEMAFO Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company’s segments include Mana, Burkina Faso; Natougou, Burkina Faso, and Other exploration. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in gold mining activities, including exploration, development and operations. Its properties include Mana project, which is located in Burkina Faso that includes the satellite Siou and Fofina deposits; Natougou advanced gold deposit, which is located approximately 320 kilometers east of Ouagadougou, and consists of a drill database of over 170 diamond, 625 multi-purpose (reverse-circulation (RC) pre-collar and core tail) and 550 RC drill holes; Banfora project, which is located approximately 200 kilometers south west of Mana, and Nabanga project, which is located approximately 250 kilometers south-east of Ouagadougou.

