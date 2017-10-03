Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $48.00 price objective on Selective Insurance Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Get Selective Insurance Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) opened at 54.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.44. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $614.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post $3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/selective-insurance-group-inc-sigi-receives-hold-rating-from-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $33,788.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,143.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $210,141 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10 insurance subsidiaries, nine of which were licensed by various state departments of insurance to write specific lines of property and casualty insurance business. The remaining subsidiary is authorized by various state insurance departments to write property and casualty insurance in the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.