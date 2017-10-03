Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on Select Medical Holdings Corporation from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Select Medical Holdings Corporation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical Holdings Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE SEM) opened at 19.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Select Medical Holdings Corporation had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical Holdings Corporation news, insider David S. Chernow sold 133,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $2,374,496.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 729,815 shares in the company, valued at $13,027,197.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 41,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The Company’s segments include specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation, Concentra and Other. The specialty hospitals segment consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of long term acute patients and hospitals designed to serve patients that require intensive medical rehabilitation care.

