Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) has been given a C$12.00 price objective by analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SES. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$12.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) traded up 2.21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,419 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.43 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

In other news, insider Rene Amirault sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total transaction of C$49,136.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,003 shares of company stock valued at $59,296.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based energy services company. It owns and operates midstream infrastructure and provides environmental services and products to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in Western Canada and certain regions in the United States. It operates through three divisions.

