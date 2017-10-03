Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Aegis started coverage on Seagate Technology PLC in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagate Technology PLC in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an in-line rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark Co. downgraded shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ STX) opened at 34.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.72. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.34). Seagate Technology PLC had a return on equity of 81.87% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Seagate Technology PLC’s payout ratio is 97.67%.

In related news, insider Philip G. Brace purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $33,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,585.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC by 29.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC by 16,536.4% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC in the second quarter worth $150,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC in the first quarter worth $206,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology PLC

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

