Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Shares Sold by Capital Guardian Trust Co.

Capital Guardian Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Seadrill Ltd (NASDAQ:SDRL) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,834,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589,650 shares during the quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Seadrill worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 396,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Seadrill during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Seadrill by 23.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,128,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,977 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Seadrill by 2,004.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,597,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Seadrill by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,089,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,000 shares in the last quarter.

Seadrill Ltd (NASDAQ:SDRL) traded down 2.2162% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.3618. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,544 shares. The firm’s market cap is $182.51 million. Seadrill Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-, mid-, deep-, and ultra deepwater areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

