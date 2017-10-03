Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 152.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Scientific Games Corp worth $40,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games Corp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ SGMS) opened at 45.95 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Corp has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.11 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86.

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Scientific Games Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post ($2.23) EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James C. Kennedy sold 122,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $4,556,372.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,921,521.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs sold 68,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $2,643,198.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,691. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGMS. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Scientific Games Corp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scientific Games Corp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Scientific Games Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Scientific Games Corp Profile

Scientific Games Corporation is a developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for the gaming, lottery and interactive gaming industries. Its segments include Gaming, Lottery and Interactive. Its portfolio includes gaming machines and game content, casino management systems, table game products and services, instant and draw-based lottery games, server-based gaming and lottery systems, sports betting technology, lottery content and services, loyalty and rewards programs, interactive gaming and social casino solutions.

