Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) opened at 24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 0.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $24.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 800.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other news, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $661,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties located within various metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) across the United States. The Company’s operating partnership subsidiary is NSA OP, LP.

