Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $9.95 Million Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,927 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 81.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,822,000 after purchasing an additional 379,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) opened at 37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $720.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.00 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company will post $3.40 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

