Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,479 Shares of Kaman Corporation (KAMN)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Kaman Corporation worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman Corporation by 162,013.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,392,000 after buying an additional 3,517,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman Corporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,408,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,945,000 after buying an additional 117,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaman Corporation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,399,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman Corporation by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,192,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,372,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kaman Corporation by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after buying an additional 101,686 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation (NYSE KAMN) opened at 56.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. Kaman Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Kaman Corporation had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Kaman Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kaman Corporation will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Kaman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other Kaman Corporation news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,404 shares of Kaman Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $121,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Kaman Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kaman Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. The Company’s brands include KAflex, KAron and K-MAX. Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, and fluid power industrial distributor with operations throughout the United States.

