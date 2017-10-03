Schneider National (SNDR) Receives News Impact Score of 0.20

News stories about Schneider National (NASDAQ:SNDR) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Schneider National earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.5727110439659 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDR. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of Schneider National (NASDAQ SNDR) opened at 24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

Schneider National (NASDAQ:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post $0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance.

