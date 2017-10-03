SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Customer concentration is very high for SBA Communications. Moreover, the company operates in a consolidated wireless industry. Both these factors are likely to affect SBA Communications’ top line. Meanwhile, evolution of new technologies may reduce demand for site leases and increase operating expenses. Despite such headwinds, SBA Communications is poised to gain from rapid technological improvement in the telecommunication industry. The upcoming 5G wireless network standard is a major positive for wireless tower operators like SBA Communications. The company owns and operates over 26,000 towers across North, Central and South America. Based on its tower operations, the company is optimistic about the global growth of wireless, and thus anticipates international expansion. Over the past three months, the stock price soared 6.4% as against the industry's loss of 2.1%.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBAC. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $148.00) on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on SBA Communications Corporation from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ SBAC) traded up 0.41% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.45. The company had a trading volume of 389,323 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 492.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.76. SBA Communications Corporation has a one year low of $95.66 and a one year high of $154.71.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. SBA Communications Corporation had a net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. SBA Communications Corporation’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications Corporation news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 9,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $1,358,844.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,258.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $1,119,603.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,674 shares of company stock worth $2,706,217 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,869,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,442,000 after purchasing an additional 272,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 2,233.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,210,000 after buying an additional 8,088,459 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,814,000 after buying an additional 215,709 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,641,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,298,000 after buying an additional 1,237,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,230,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,927,000 after buying an additional 652,647 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

