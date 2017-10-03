Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

SANM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sanmina Corporation from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Sanmina Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) opened at 38.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. Sanmina Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sanmina Corporation had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 77% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sanmina Corporation news, VP Robert K. Eulau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation by 30.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 75,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after purchasing an additional 375,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation by 6.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 203,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides its offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in various industries, including communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace, medical and energy.

