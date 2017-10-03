Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) Trading Up -0.2%

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 969,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,582,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.37 billion.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 246.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Curt A. Herberts III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,517 shares in the company, valued at $355,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Ringo sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $445,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,474 shares of company stock worth $940,259. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,599,000. RA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 636,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Sangamo BioSciences, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients’ lives using the Company’s platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy.

