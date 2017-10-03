Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $516,000 Stake in Dover Corporation (DOV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. maintained its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dover Corporation were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dover Corporation by 15.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dover Corporation by 5,446.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Corporation by 13.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dover Corporation by 10.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover Corporation alerts:

Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE DOV) traded up 0.41% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.87. 57,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Dover Corporation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.61%. Dover Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post $4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Dover Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Dover Corporation’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dover Corporation from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Dover Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dover Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dover Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/salem-investment-counselors-inc-has-516000-stake-in-dover-corporation-dov.html.

In other news, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $2,176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,344 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,941.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.