Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,629 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the August 31st total of 622,040 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 312,888 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ RUTH) opened at 21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.33. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.34 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post $1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 227.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 775,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 539,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,287,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,252,000 after buying an additional 389,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 143.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 290,659 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,296.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 283,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,685,000 after buying an additional 149,947 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments. As of December 25, 2016, the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment included 68 Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants and one Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurant, and the franchise operations segment included 81 franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants.

