Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Holdings Reduced by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 53,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) opened at 47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $47.09.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post $1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

