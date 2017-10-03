Ruby Tuesday (RT) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Ruby Tuesday (NYSE: RT) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Restaurants & Bars” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ruby Tuesday to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Ruby Tuesday shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Ruby Tuesday shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ruby Tuesday and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruby Tuesday -11.15% -5.30% -2.30% Ruby Tuesday Competitors 1.75% 12.51% 1.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ruby Tuesday and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Ruby Tuesday $951.97 million $29.49 million -1.22 Ruby Tuesday Competitors $2.04 billion $349.09 million -3.80

Ruby Tuesday’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ruby Tuesday. Ruby Tuesday is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ruby Tuesday and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruby Tuesday 0 0 0 0 N/A Ruby Tuesday Competitors 375 1731 2199 82 2.45

As a group, “Restaurants & Bars” companies have a potential upside of 11.35%. Given Ruby Tuesday’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ruby Tuesday has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Ruby Tuesday has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruby Tuesday’s peers have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ruby Tuesday peers beat Ruby Tuesday on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Ruby Tuesday Company Profile

Ruby Tuesday, Inc. owns and operates Ruby Tuesday casual dining and Lime Fresh Mexican Grill (Lime Fresh) casual restaurants. The Company also franchises the Ruby Tuesday concept in selected domestic and international markets, and the Lime Fresh concept in selected domestic markets. Its segments include Ruby Tuesday concept and Lime Fresh concept. As of March 1, 2016, the Company operated 729 Ruby Tuesday restaurants in 44 states, 13 foreign countries, and Guam, and there were 16 Lime Fresh restaurants in two states. Of those restaurants, it owned and operated approximately 649 Ruby Tuesday restaurants and franchised over 80 Ruby Tuesday restaurants, which consisted of 28 domestic and 52 international restaurants. It also owned and operated over eight Lime Fresh restaurants and franchised eight Lime Fresh domestic restaurants. The Company’s corporate-owned and operated restaurants are concentrated primarily in the Southeast, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest of the United States.

