Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Stake Decreased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,137 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Royal Gold worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,759,000 after buying an additional 355,155 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,989,000 after purchasing an additional 73,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 108,212 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 686,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 40,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Stake Decreased by Teachers Advisors LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/royal-gold-inc-rgld-stake-decreased-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 28,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,485,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karli S. Anderson sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $206,859.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,407.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,190,933. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) opened at 86.16 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Royal Gold had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several analysts have commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $82.50 to $92.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, FBR & Co boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.68.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.