Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B) vs. VOC Energy Trust (VOC) Financial Comparison

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE: RDS.B) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell PLC and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell PLC N/A N/A N/A $1.96 N/A VOC Energy Trust $8.25 million 8.04 $8.16 million $0.48 8.12

VOC Energy Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Dutch Shell PLC. Royal Dutch Shell PLC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOC Energy Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell PLC and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Dutch Shell PLC 0 0 0 0 N/A VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Royal Dutch Shell PLC pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Royal Dutch Shell PLC pays out 191.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VOC Energy Trust pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VOC Energy Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Royal Dutch Shell PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell PLC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell PLC and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell PLC 2.93% 6.04% 2.80% VOC Energy Trust 90.57% 9.65% 9.65%

Volatility and Risk

Royal Dutch Shell PLC has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Royal Dutch Shell PLC on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas. The Upstream segment includes the operations of Upstream, which is engaged in the exploration for and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and the marketing and transportation of oil and gas, and Oil Sands, which is engaged in the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and conversion into synthetic crude oil. The Downstream segment is engaged in oil products and chemicals manufacturing, and marketing activities.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust formed by VOC Brazos Energy Partners, L.P. (VOC Brazos). The business and affairs of the Company are managed by The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee. The Company was created to acquire and hold the net profits interest for the benefit of its unitholders. VOC Brazos’ properties include interests in approximately 820 gross producing wells covering over 91,490 gross acres. VOC Brazos’ properties are developed properties located in oil and natural gas producing regions of Kansas and Texas. VOC Brazos’ fields in the Central Kansas Uplift include Fairport Field, Chase-Silica Field and Marcotte Field. VOC Brazos’ fields in Western Kansas include the Bindley, Moore-Johnson and Wesley fields. VOC Brazos’ fields in South Central Kansas include the Gerberding, Spivey Grabs and Alford fields. VOC Brazos’ proved reserved in Texas are located in the Central Texas and East Texas areas.

