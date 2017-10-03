Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $271.80

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 271.80 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 6,510,696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.10 ($3.56).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.65) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group LLC raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 262 ($3.48) to GBX 306 ($4.06) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 269 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 245 ($3.25) to GBX 265 ($3.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 260.17 ($3.45).

The stock’s market cap is GBX 32.20 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.56.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

