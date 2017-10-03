Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 9.67% of Universal Electronics worth $93,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Stapleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,635.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $279,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,479.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UEIC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.25 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) traded up 0.31% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.75. 10,473 shares of the company were exchanged. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.87 million, a P/E ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.61.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $177.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.12 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.37%. Universal Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post $3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company’s offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers.

