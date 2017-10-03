Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,685 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.83% of B&G Foods worth $114,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 21.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods Inc. alerts:

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of B&G Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/royal-bank-of-canada-increases-position-in-bg-foods-inc-bgs.html.

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE BGS) traded up 0.2548% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.3823. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,244 shares. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.2482 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.37%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc (B&G Foods) is a holding company. The Company manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters and other specialty products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.