Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMTI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Ifs Securities began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 88,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 1.1% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 132,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) opened at 7.85 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The stock’s market cap is $406.16 million.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post ($0.44) EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc (Rockwell) is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis. The Company operates through the hemodialysis market segment, which involves the manufacture, sale and distribution of hemodialysis products to hemodialysis clinics, including pharmaceutical, dialysis concentrates, dialysis kits and other ancillary products used in the dialysis process.

