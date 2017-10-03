Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Collins derives a major portion of its revenues from overseas, which exposes it to the risk of currency fluctuations. Moreover, it lacks a stable alternative supplier for certain goods or services. Also, Rockwell Collins generates majority of revenues from fixed-price contracts, exposing its bottom line to cost over-runs. Notably, Rockwell Collins underperformed the broader industry, in last month. However, the company continues to be the foremost global supplier of communications and avionics equipment for both commercial and military customers. A diversified portfolio, comprising both commercial and government customers, protects it from risks of reduced orders from either customer class.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Rockwell Collins from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Collins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on Rockwell Collins and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Shares of Rockwell Collins (COL) opened at 131.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.50. Rockwell Collins has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 26.20%. Rockwell Collins’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Collins will post $6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Rockwell Collins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rockwell Collins news, Director Harlan Donnley Meade purchased 1,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $100,000.02. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,019,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,683,340,000 after buying an additional 3,410,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 27.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,315,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,189,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,140,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,238,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,354,000 after acquiring an additional 857,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,362,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,680,000 after acquiring an additional 319,567 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

