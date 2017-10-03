Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Stake Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 400.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,619 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron LP lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.7% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 2,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after buying an additional 29,733 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,532,000 after buying an additional 961,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,033,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) opened at 180.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.62. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.46 and a 52 week high of $180.75.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 40.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post $6.75 EPS for the current year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.21.

In related news, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 411,286 shares in the company, valued at $67,862,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $3,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 411,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,067,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,825 shares of company stock worth $10,917,484. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

