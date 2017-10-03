Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,186.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,018,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,532,000 after buying an additional 961,760 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,891,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,059,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after buying an additional 778,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 701,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,004,000 after buying an additional 569,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 411,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,862,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 5,677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $965,657.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,825 shares of company stock worth $10,917,484. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) opened at 180.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average of $161.62. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.46 and a 52-week high of $180.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 40.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post $6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.21.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

