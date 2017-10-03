Rocket Fuel Inc (NASDAQ:FUEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Fuel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Rocket Fuel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Rocket Fuel Inc alerts:

Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ:FUEL) remained flat at $2.60 during midday trading on Friday. 409,199 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The firm’s market cap is $122.18 million. Rocket Fuel has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/rocket-fuel-inc-fuel-receives-3-48-average-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Rocket Fuel during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rocket Fuel during the first quarter valued at $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rocket Fuel during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Fuel during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Rocket Fuel during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel Inc is a technology company, which offers a Programmatic Marketing Platform that is designed for helping marketers and their agencies to connect with consumers through digital media. The Company’s service offerings are organized around platforms, including Data Management Platform (DMP) and Demand Side Platform (DSP), which are used by customers themselves or integrating with other customer relationship management or marketing platforms, and together in various permutations as its Programmatic Marketing Platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Fuel Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Fuel Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.