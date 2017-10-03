Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold Rating for Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of America Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) opened at 25.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Bank of America Corporation had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 20.28%. Bank of America Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of Bank of America Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $2,096,194.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 587.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,598,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619,173 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 27.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,136,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,494,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,047,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117,007 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,012,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 68.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 17,772,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,615 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

