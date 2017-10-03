Robert J. Eck Sells 11,000 Shares of Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Stock

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) CEO Robert J. Eck sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $938,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert J. Eck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Robert J. Eck sold 13,600 shares of Anixter International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00.

Shares of Anixter International Inc. (AXE) traded up 1.03% on Tuesday, reaching $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 119,657 shares. Anixter International Inc. has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $88.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Anixter International’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post $5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Anixter International in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $89.00) on shares of Anixter International in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Anixter International in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXE. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Anixter International by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anixter International by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anixter International by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc is engaged in the distribution of enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products and utility power solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS).

