Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NASDAQ:RRTS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NASDAQ RRTS) opened at 9.72 on Friday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $372.66 million and a P/E ratio of 15.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,970,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 421,218 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,027 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 125,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 68,958 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc (RRTS) is an asset-light transportation and logistics service provider. The Company offers a suite of global supply chain solutions, including truckload logistics (TL), customized and expedited less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal solutions (transporting a shipment by over one mode, primarily through rail and truck), freight consolidation, inventory management, expedited services, air freight, international freight forwarding, customs brokerage and transportation management solutions.

