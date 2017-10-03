Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) traded up 2.44% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. 82,530 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $198.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.30. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $8.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post $0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 1,923.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Riverview Bancorp worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc (Riverview) is a savings and loan holding company of Riverview Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments, which include banking operations performed by the Bank and trust and investment services performed by Riverview Asset Management Corp. (RAMCorp).

