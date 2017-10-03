Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,723 Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 10.1% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies Inc. (The) alerts:

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $75.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nomura set a $80.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,821 shares in the company, valued at $34,869,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,723 Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/riverhead-capital-management-llc-purchases-1723-shares-of-tjx-companies-inc-the-tjx.html.

TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) opened at 73.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.78. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.41%.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.