Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $157,000 Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in LTC Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) opened at 47.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.16. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $52.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.08 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post $2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 17 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in senior housing and healthcare properties through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions, including mezzanine lending. It invests in various properties, including Skilled nursing facilities (SNF), Assisted living facilities (ALF), Independent living facilities (ILF), Memory care facilities (MC) and Range of care facilities (ROC).

