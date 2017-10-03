Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $150,000 Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 64,463.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,076,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $435,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,077,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $339,643,000 after purchasing an additional 397,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,369,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,777,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 935,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 94,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) opened at 30.75 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.71 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.43 million. U.S. Silica Holdings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post $1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Silica Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. U.S. Silica Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLCA. BidaskClub raised U.S. Silica Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

U.S. Silica Holdings Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

