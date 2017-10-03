Riverhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Barnes Group, Inc. (B)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group, Inc. (NYSE:B) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $304,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $2,479,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $2,256,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on B. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Barnes Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $46,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $362,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,755 shares of company stock valued at $528,361. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Barnes Group, Inc. (NYSE B) opened at 71.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.44. Barnes Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $73.84.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $364.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.69 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group, Inc. will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

