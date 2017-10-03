Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,176,353 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 452% from the previous session’s volume of 938,450 shares.The stock last traded at $3.17 and had previously closed at $3.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

The company’s market cap is $397.43 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 354.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,335,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,843,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,935,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,935,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 960,345 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/rigel-pharmaceuticals-inc-rigl-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that improve the lives of patients with immune and hematological disorders, cancer and rare diseases. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.