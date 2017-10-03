Rhumbline Advisers Has $538,000 Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of REGENXBIO worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGNX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 45,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO Inc. alerts:

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) opened at 33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The firm’s market cap is $1.03 billion. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $33.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 839.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post ($2.94) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $538,000 Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/rhumbline-advisers-has-538000-holdings-in-regenxbio-inc-rgnx.html.

Several research firms recently commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In related news, insider Stephen Yoo sold 32,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $816,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $61,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,859.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,890 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.