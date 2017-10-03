Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of El Pollo Loco Holdings worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings by 95.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 208,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings by 1,046.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,849,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,104,000 after buying an additional 111,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings by 27.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 63,290 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings by 4.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,337,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOCO. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ LOCO) opened at 12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $475.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco Holdings had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post $0.67 EPS for the current year.

About El Pollo Loco Holdings

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company’s menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, and a range of Mexican-inspired entrees that it creates from chicken.

